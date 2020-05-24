Drugs seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Khanewal, Hafiz Abad and Sargodha districts police recovered drugs including 63kg charas from drug pushers during the last two weeks. Khanewal police arrested Imran and Nazeer and recovered 19 kg and 2.2 kg heroin respectively, Hafiz Abad police nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 21 kg heroin.