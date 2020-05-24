close
Sun May 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2020

Drugs seized

Lahore

LAHORE : Khanewal, Hafiz Abad and Sargodha districts police recovered drugs including 63kg charas from drug pushers during the last two weeks. Khanewal police arrested Imran and Nazeer and recovered 19 kg and 2.2 kg heroin respectively, Hafiz Abad police nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 21 kg heroin.

