Govt offers subsidy on PB ropes to control pink bollworm attack on cotton

MULTAN: Punjab government is offering subsidy on provision of BP Ropes with an aim to control spread of pink boll-worm in cotton field.

The facility of BP Ropes is being offered in cotton producing divisions including Bahawalpur, Multan, Shahiwal, Sargodha, and Faisalabad. The farmers having 50 acres or less than it, would be entitled to avail the facility.

The farmers will contact assistant director agriculture extension concerned for information and processing about the subsidy.

The officials of agriculture or revenue department will not avail this facility.

The farmers can download forms www. ccri.gov.pk or www. mnfsr.gov.pk. Similarly, they can submit application form by June 15.

Army, police hold flag march: Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police conducted a joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of SoPs regarding coronavirus and to maintain law and order situation during Eid here on Friday.

The joint flag march was led by DSP Mumtazabad circle Syed Azhar Raza Gilani which started from police line and culminated at the same point by passing through different areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Officials of Army, Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments participated in the flag march.

Foolproof security arrangements ensured on Eid: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said foolproof security arrangements would be made during Eid to avoid any untoward incident.

Presiding over a meeting regarding security and administrative matters during Eid days at circuit house on Friday, DC Aamir Khattak said all assistant directors have been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus.

He said the people would not be allowed to offer eid prayers at markets, roads and other places, adding that grounds of schools would be preferred for eid gatherings.

He said bathing in pools, canals and river would be banned during eid while officers of all departments would perform duties during eid holidays. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Rabnawaz Tulla said more than 2,000 security officials would be deployed at 900 mosques of the district. He said Elite Force and Dolphin Force would also perform duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed, all assistant commissioners and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

MWMC cancells Eid holidays of operational staff: Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has cancelled the Eid holidays of all operational staff to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Talking to reporters, Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said the operational staff will remain on duty during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr for swift cleanliness in the city.

The contractual staff would also be available in first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that they had completed all arrangements while work on Eid cleanliness plan also underway.

The cleanliness of roads towards Jamia mosques, Imam Bargahaz was being made while cleanliness of every knock and corner of city be ensured. The lining of roads through white powder will also be made. He said that disinfection spray was also being carried out to avert from Covid-19.