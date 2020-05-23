7,000 policemen to perform Eid duties

LAHORE:Around 7,000 officers and officials will perform duty on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr. As many as six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 inspectors and their more than 500 sub-ordinates will be on duty on Eid. According to the DIG Operations, there are more than 5,000 mosques in the City which have been divided into different categories according to their sensitivity. There are 113 masajid of category A, 2,214 masajid of category B and 2,677 masajid of category C. Eid prayers will be performed at 190 open places as well which will also be provided complete security.