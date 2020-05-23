close
Sat May 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2020

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews emergency plan for Covid-19 patients

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the emergency plan for Covid-19 patients, duty rostrum during Eid days and other key affairs at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, SHME Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Rescue DG Dr Rizwan Naseer, vice-chancellors, principals and medical superintendents of different institutions attended the meeting.

The minister review the treatment and other facilities for corona patients in Punjab and also reviewed duty rostrum for doctors during the Eid holidays. The secretaries briefed the meeting on the emergency plans in their respective departments. The minister said that the facilities and services extended to corona patients are being monitored from the Central Control Room. “During Eid holidays, all doctors will perform duties as assigned in duty rostrum. I request people to take necessary precautions during Eid holidays while going out or meeting relatives,” she said.

