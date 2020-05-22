Intra-party polls: PHC issues notices to PTI chairman, ECP

ABBOTTABAD: Accepting the writ petition against intra-party election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Election of Commission of Pakistan to explain their position in the case.

PTI’s local leader Ibrar Saeed Swati has challenged the intra-party election of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, terming it a violation of Election Act 2017. The two-member bench comprising Justice Shakil Ahmed and Justice Ahmed Ali admitted the case after hearing initial arguments by the petitioner’s counsel Kiran Ayub Tanoli.

The court directed the respondents to file their para-wise comments within a fortnight. Kiran Tanoli in her arguments stated that the PTI office-bearers have been elected without any election in violation of Section 208 of Election Act 2017 and also against Section 11 of PPO 2002.