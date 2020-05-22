Second theft at journalist’s home in nine months

PESHAWAR: The second theft in less than a year has taken place from the house of senior journalist Faizur Rahman, but the police have yet to trace the thieves.

This time the thieves took away an electricity motor used for lifting water along with other utensils on May 15. The police listed the complaint of Faizur Rahman in its ‘roznamcha’ instead of registering the First Information Report (FIR) as requested by him.

The cops said the boundary wall needs to be raised to stop thieves from scaling it from the adjacent Khyber district to commit crimes in Phase 6 and Phase 7 Hayatabad.

FaizurRahman had retired as the bureau chief of the state-owned Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). Presently, he is associated with an Urdu newspaper. Last year on July 31, the unidentified thieves had stolen expensive electronic goods, including television sets and watches, from his house in Sector F-3 in Hayatabad Phase 6.

Despite numerous visits by police officials to his house and assurances at the highest level of the command, no breakthrough was made in the case and eventually it was forgotten. The excuse given by the cops was that the investigation officers are frequently transferred.