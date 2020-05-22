Trainings imparted to youth

Islamabad : One million trainings have been imparted to youth in freelancing under the National Level Training Programme (DigiSkills.pk) launched by Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through Ignite National Technology Fund.

The programme through Ignite National Technology Fund has been providing free of cost training in freelancing and other marketable skills to youth.

The programme comprises of 10 courses including Freelancing, Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Graphic Design, Digital Literacy, e-Commerce Management, Creative Writing, QuickBooks, AutoCAD and WordPress.

Project Director DSTP (DigiSkills Training Project) Dr Zafar Alvi, briefed the Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, about the successful execution of the programme through video link, said a news release.