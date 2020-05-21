Corona claims life of PTI MPA

LAHORE: Shaheen Raza, a woman MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, lost her life on Wednesday after battling coronavirus.

Shaheen, who hailed from Gujranwala, had been fighting coronavirus for the last few days and was shifted to Lahore when her condition became critical. However, she lost her battle to coronavirus and breathed her last at the Mayo Hospital. Shaheen remained associated to the PTI for more than one and a half decades and remained an active party worker who held different organizational offices in Gujranwala district, Gujranwala division and central Punjab. She was elected MPA on the reserved seats for women after the 2018 general elections.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over her death and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He said she was a valuable asset and her services for the party will be remembered long.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity. Moreover, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, MPA Saadia Sohail Rana and other PTI members also expressed condolences on the death of Shaheen.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed profound grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shaheen Raza lost her life after battling coronavirus. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza.

In a tweet, he said that her services for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not be forgotten.

Shibli Faraz prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.