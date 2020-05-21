PSCA, PFA join hands to check adulteration

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) join hands to combat adulteration. According to the details, PFA representative will monitor milk supply vehicles at entrance and exit points of the city through PSCA cameras. For that purpose, the Food Authority representative will be on duty at Safe Cities Headquarters, Qurban Lines, Lahore. The representative of the Food Authority will take pictures of the vehicles entering Lahore through PSCA cameras and send them to the Food Authority head office.