close
Thu May 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

PSCA, PFA join hands to check adulteration

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) join hands to combat adulteration. According to the details, PFA representative will monitor milk supply vehicles at entrance and exit points of the city through PSCA cameras. For that purpose, the Food Authority representative will be on duty at Safe Cities Headquarters, Qurban Lines, Lahore. The representative of the Food Authority will take pictures of the vehicles entering Lahore through PSCA cameras and send them to the Food Authority head office.

Latest News

More From Lahore