PTI MP falls prey to coronavirus as deaths top 1,000

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: A provincial lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday became the first Pakistani legislator to die of coronavirus as fatalities surged past the grim 1,000-mark with the number of nationwide infections nearing 50,000.

Member Punjab Assembly Shaheen Raza had been admitted to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital three days ago after her condition deteriorated. She was also hypertensive and diabetic, according to the hospital’s chief executive Dr Asad Aslam. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the demise of his party’s lawmaker.

Shaheen Raza was elected on a reserved seat for women and was sworn in as an MPA in August 2018, according to the Punjab Assembly’s official website.

Previously, several other politicians, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who had tested positive and spent time in self-isolation, have recovered. Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari also announced his recovery from Covid-19 in a video message on Wednesday.

In a disturbing development, Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday told the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the body overseeing the implementation of coronavirus-related measures, that the country was currently witnessing zero compliance to SOPs as against 90 per cent noted earlier. He referred to instances of violations of guidelines on Youm-e-Ali last week and cautioned about possible breaches of SOPs on Jumma-tul-Wida and Shab-e-Qadr ahead. The NCOC, headed by Planning Minister Asad Umar, discussed the management of Juma-tul-Wida, Yom-ul-Quds, Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, proposalfor resumption of outbound flights,

types and usages of ventilators and epidemic curve chart. Interior Minister Brig (retd) Shah told the forum certain violations had occurred in different districts on Yom-e-Ali where certain dignitaries had led the processions though the provinces had agreed to not hold any such gatherings. He said earlier there was 90 per cent compliance of SOPs whereas at the moment there was no abidance of the guidelines. Shah noted efforts be made to ensure the implementation of SOPs without resorting to force to maintain peace and stability.

He urged that Ulema should be convinced to follow SOPs in the larger interest of the nation.

Chief secretaries of the provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, apprised the forum of the planned measures to manage mass congregations on Eid prayers and also to contain processions on Youm-ul-Quds.

Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jami briefed the NCOC that the Civil Aviation was bearing over Rs2 billion losses per week due to the closure of airspace since March 21. The aviation secretary told the forum inbound flights and airports were following SOPs. He added there was no issue with the outbound flight operations as it would help recover economic losses.

Meanwhile, partial train service resumed across the country on Wednesday — two months after it was suspended as part of anti-viral measures. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid had announced earlier this week that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given go-ahead to resume partial train operations, provided SOPs were adhered to. The country has already restarted limited domestic flight operations, while markets and shopping malls and certain industries are also back to business.