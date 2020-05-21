IGP pins badges to 16 police officials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Wednesday pinned the badges of Inspector’s rank to the 16 officials promoted in BS-16.
A simple ceremony was held at Central Police Office here and IGP formally pinned badges to the 16 newly promoted Inspectors including Muneer Ahmed, Fazal Elehi, Sohail-Ur-Rehman, Sher Khan. Rana Ishtaiq, Amant ali, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Munair, Munwar Hussain, Rub Nawaz, Sham-Ul-Akbar, Faryyad Ahmed, Muhammad Gulfraz, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Farooq, and Shokat Ali.
These officers have been promoted from rank of Sub-Inspector to Inspector and the IGP congratulated these police officials and hoped for their best contribution towards effective policing.
He also made a group photo with newly promoted police officials and said that they would be given new assignments soon.