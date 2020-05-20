Six people commit suicide

SUKKUR: Six people committed suicide in different parts of the province due to different reasons. According to police, Mst Hakimzadi committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan in Kazi Ahmed following a domestic spat. In yet another issue of domestic nature, 20-year-old Marvi Meghwar committed suicide by taking pesticides in Manjhi Khan Soomro. Mehgwar reportedly committed suicide after refusing to return to her husband's house following a dispute. The third woman who took her life was identified as Sharemti Khemi, wife of Asan Kolhi. Dharmo Kolhi also committed suicide in village Alan Burdi for undisclosed reasons. Similarly, Ghulam Jatoi committed suicide by consuming pesticides in Pano Aqil. In Kunri, another life was lost after Dhaji Kolhi also committed suicide.

Offering explanation of the rising number of suicides, psychiatrist Dr Haresh cited acute stress and depression as the major medical causes of the incidents. He said people are suffering from underlying psychological problems for years which they refuse to recognise and ignore as an ordinary headache or a mood swing and feel it will go away with time. Dr Haresh said timely treatment of the psychological illness is essential and the society must not stigmatise those suffering from any such disorder. The psychiatric disorders are like any other physical illness and timely treatment helps, he said.

He said disregarding such problems turns into serious problems like suicides over minor domestic disagreements or stresses that are part of routine life and which are normally tolerated by any healthy individual but not those who never recognised the problem.