Renovation ordered

LAHORE:Adviser to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, on tourism, visited Shalimar Garden with DG Archaeology, MD Tourism and GM TDCP. AC Shalimar Town and representatives of other departments were also present.

The adviser directed the authorities concerned to take all the possible measures to restore and renovate Shalimar Garden in its real form. The adviser expressed concern over encroachment around the Shalimar Garden. He also directed the department concerned for taking immediate action to remove encroachments. It was decided that the garden would be restored according to Mughal era and modern facilities would be provided to the visitors. The tourism department was also directed to set up tourist information centre and other allied tourist facilities in the Shalimar Garden.