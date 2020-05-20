close
Wed May 20, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2020

Deputy mayor inspects sanitation campaign

Islamabad

Islamabad: Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi has said that cleanliness and keeping the federal capital as beautiful is top priority of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

He expressed these views while inspecting the ‘Clean and Green’ campaign being carried out by the MCI in rural and urban areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Zeeshan Naqvi said that the Directorate of Sanitation has been directed to make extra efforts for cleanliness of both rural and urban areas of the capital. “We are also monitoring the campaign on daily basis to achieve desired results,” he said. During his visit to different areas of the capital, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri also accompanied the deputy mayor.

