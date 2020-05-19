Aftermath of coronavirus: PM launches Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme for jobloss

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday formally launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme for those rendered jobless due to coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the programme. Over Rs3 billion had so far been collected in the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

On the instructions of the prime minister, the government is contributing four rupees for every rupee donated to the fund. Donations to the relief fund as well as release of funds from it, is being done in a transparent manner, based on the verified data.

Prime Minister Imran Khan interacted with the affectees and listened to their problems and grievances and assured them to take every possible steps in resolving their issues. Strict precautionary measures were observed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government had to maintain a balance between economic activities and preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

This he observed while talking to President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice Presidents Dr Muhammad Arshad and Qaisar Khan here.

The prime minister said the government had allowed industries to continue work; however, industrialists should ensure implementation of preventive measures against the virus.

The FPCCI president presented to the prime minister a cheque of Rs20 million for the Corona Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the prime minister visited an Ehsaas cash distribution site set up here in the Pakistan Sports Complex and witnessed the first batch of job-loss/livelihood-loss affectees, who received the emergency cash assistance of Rs12,000 each through the system.

On the occasion, he inquired from different victims about the financial impacts in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic. A number of affectees apprised him about their issues and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for the financial support through the cash programme.

The prime minister said the government took different decisions for keeping continuity in the economical activities and had opened different sectors.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar and other senior officials also accompanied the prime minister.

Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the whole process. She told the first batch of beneficiaries that the country was passing through difficult times and assured the government’s support to the vulnerable segments of society.

According to details, the donations under the PM COVID-19 Fund are being utilised for the Ehsaas Emergency Cash to the deserving job-loss/livelihood-loss affectees.

An Ehsaas Emergency Cash of Rs12,000 is being given to each individual.

Till today, as many as 3.4 million applications had been received via Ehsaas Labour Portal since the prime minister launched it on May 2. More than Rs3 billion has been mobilised so far in the PM’s COVID-19 Fund and the pledges continue to be realised.

Abdul Razzaq, an affected driver of Bara Kahu, said that he was jobless for more than two months and expressed his gratitude to the government for the financial support.

Shahida, an affectee female tailor from Rawalpindi, also expressed her satisfaction over the cash support and praised the prime minister for the initiative.