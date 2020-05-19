Bring them back

When the novel coronavirus spread from China and slowly began to engulf the whole world, the nations of the world woke up and began to look for ways to curb it. The most effective of these precautions was to stop transportation. Every country stopped travel externally as well as internally.

When transport stopped, businesses also began to be affected. When factories closed, workers became unemployed; and when the construction industry stopped, so did workers, schools, parks and cinemas, all closed. International flights were also canceled. The suspension of international flights has left millions stranded outside their home countries. So every country started trying to bring its people back. Pakistan also started a series of flights and there are daily reports that stranded people are returning home. This is a good move because it gives a sense of responsibility of the state. But there is still a lot of work to be done as the number of Pakistanis stranded abroad is still large. These people are in trouble today, so the government must take every possible step to help and cooperate with them. If you want to increase the number of flights, increase the efforts at the diplomatic level. At the same time, there are many people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among the stranded people, but unfortunately there are no international flights to Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport.

Shaukat Hayat Buneri

Buner