LAHORE:A condolence reference was held here Monday with Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons, Lahore Chapter Professor Junaid Habib Khan in the chair, in which the participants expressed condolences over the death of retired professor of King Edward Medical College Urologist Dr Fateh Khan Akhtar. Dr Muhammad Rafique Zaki, Director of Urology Department at Sharif Medical College, said that death of Dr Fateh Khan was a great loss for health department.