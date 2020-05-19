SHO Civil Lines tested positive for COVID-19

Rawalpindi: In the line of duty amidst prevailing coronavirus pandemic, police officials who have been playing frontline role against coronavirus are becoming victim of the pandemic.

SHO Civil Lines Police Station Ahsan Tanveer tested positive for COVID-19 who has been quarantined at his home. SP Potohar Syed Ali stated that every possible assistance will be provided to SHO Ahsan Tanveer for his early recovery against Coronavirus pandemic.

SP Potohar Syed Ali also said that tests of police officials deputed in Civil Lines Police station will also be made to ensure safety of police officials against this pandemic. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said police has been playing frontline force role against Coronavirus pandemic as police personnel have been assigned special responsibilities and duties in wake of Coronavirus lockdown at special pickets and at quarantine centres.

He said police will not deviate to lay any sacrifice in the line of duty to ensure law and order in the city and suburbs. It is also worth mentioning here that more than 10 cases of COVID-19 have been tested positive in police officials of Rawalpindi Division deputed at police stations. Meanwhile two traffic wardens of Rawalpindi have also recovered earlier against Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested 13 persons and merchants for violation of SOPs and preventive measures as announced by Punjab government in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Police also registered six cases in the jurisdictions of different police stations of Rawalpindi in this connection.