QAU Alumni lauds CDA decision to re-demarcate campus territory

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association has appreciated the decision of Capital Development Authority to undertake fresh demarcation of land of Campus territory of QAU.

The decision was taken on the request of QAU administration on May 16.

The QAU Alumni Association also known as Quaideen along with Joint Action Committee of QAU constituted earlier to reclaim QAU the territory from land mafia, qabza groups, and CDA affectees, appreciated and hoped that the fresh demarcation will be greatly helpful in resolving long pending issue of QAU land.

The two bodies reaffirmed that no compromise will be made even over one inch of the legitimate right of QAU which CDA earlier announced to be consisting of 1709 acres, 4 kanals, and 12 marlas. In a statement, the Alumni and JAC said that it is quite a misfortune that top-ranked university of Pakistan is facing a lot of problems including illegal encroachment by influential land mafia which included former Senate Chairperson Nayyar Hussain Bokhari also.

The alumni, QAU faculty and employees who expressed their resolve many times in the past that they would not let their efforts to go wasted vowed again to continue their struggle till physically handing over of 1709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas of land to QAU against which university administration had already paid the total amount to the concerned department.

Due to non-resolution of this important issue, the university is facing a lot of problems in ensuring the safety and security of its premises and initiating new development projects, expansion programmes and landscaping.

Talking to ‘The News’, Murtaza Noor, Secretary-General, QAU Alumni Association, said that it is right time that this issue is be resolved without any further delay.