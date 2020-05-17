close
Sun May 17, 2020
May 17, 2020

Six holidays on Eid

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday notified public holidays for Eidul Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday). All businesses, public places, community markets and shops etc. would remain closed during the holidays, a Ministry of Interior notification said. Only essential items'' shops and medical services/medical stores as already notified would remain open.

