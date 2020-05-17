Six holidays on Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday notified public holidays for Eidul Fitr from May 22 to 27 (Friday to Wednesday). All businesses, public places, community markets and shops etc. would remain closed during the holidays, a Ministry of Interior notification said. Only essential items'' shops and medical services/medical stores as already notified would remain open.