Public transport hits the roads in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The public transport restarted plying the roads on Saturday after a long break owing to the fast-travelling coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan in the chair. The office-bearers of transport association attended the meeting.

The district and the local transporters agreed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), including placing water tanks along with sanitizers and soaps at vehicles’ terminals so the passengers could wash hands to stem the outbreak of fast-spreading Covid-19 in area.

The transporters were told to adopt safety steps, including disinfecting vehicles with antivirus chemicals, wearing masks and gloves, implementing social distancing and the new fare list issued by the district administration and Regional Transport Authority. The transporters were warned of strict action against the violation of SOPs and preventive measures being in place against the coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, an official along with police contingent raided a factory involved in fake beverages in Kheshgi Payan and arrested the owners on Saturday. The team, led by Additional Assistant (AAC) Commissioner Hajira Sami, seized a huge quantity of fake cold drinks and sealed the factory. The owners, the official said, was involved in preparing substandard beverages mixed with chemical and other ingredients injurious to human health.

She said the owners, whose names could not be disclosed to the media, were arrested under sections 7 and 8 of the Food Ordinance and sent to the prison. The official vowed that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people by making fake food items harmful for human consumption.