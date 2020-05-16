China rejects India’s objection to Diamer-Bhasha Dam

Ag APP

BEIJING: China on Friday rejected the objection raised by New Delhi over the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam and said economic cooperation between China and Pakistan is aimed at promoting economic development and improving the well-being of the local population. Responding to a question about the construction of the dam during a media briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: "China and Pakistan conduct the economic cooperation to promote economic development and improve the well-being of the local population." Referring to the Indian External Affairs Ministry's stance, Lijian said China's position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent. The spokesperson said the project was mutually beneficial and win-win for the two all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners. Lijian expressed concerns over Indian troops’ continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Occupied Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on the Pakistani side. “We note relevant reports with concern,” he said while responding to question asked by APP that these violations could be a threat to the regional peace and security. The spokesperson said that as a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China always believed that peaceful coexistence served the fundamental interests of both the countries and was the shared expectation of the international community. He said that in particular, against the backdrop of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan and India should shelve disputes and enhance communication and cooperation.