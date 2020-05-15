NAB seeks info from SPSC over alleged corruption, nepotism in appointments

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has written a letter to the chairman Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) to provide information under Section 27 of National Accountability Ordinance-1999 regarding educational documents, experience certificates, domicile, answer sheets along with face sheets, interview marks, medical fitness, merit lists (written, interview and final) along with details of recruitment criteria and requirement fulfilled, including educational qualification, experience, medical, total marks, domicile, age quota, etc, for the following appointees of BPS-16 and above officers CCE-2013 and CCE-2018.

The News has learnt from the sources that the NAB Karachi in connection with a complaint being processed has demanded the details of 18 assistant commissioners including Paras Bachal, Mohsin Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Sikandar Ali, Naeem Sharif, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Nabi Solangi, Adnan Munir, Fahad Aftab Baloch, Muhammad Kashif Ali, Agha Shahzeb Khan, Waqar Ahmed Kalwar, Sanjy Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Om Parkash and Naila. While, the details about three excise and taxation officers, including Muhammad Asif, Zubair Akbar and Zeeshan were also sought besides four district food controllers, including Naveed Ahmed Tahir, Asghar Ali, Khadim Ali and Hakim Ali. The details of a planning officer Mahwish Solangi and seven assistant directors of price control wing of agricultural department, including Umaima Solangi, Ghulam Murtaza, Majid Hameed, Saima, and Shabon were also sought. The sources said in the list Ghulam Nabi, Mehwish, and Unaima all are the relatives of Sain Dad Solangi, a member of SPSC, while his son was selected on rural quota and daughters were selected on urban quota.