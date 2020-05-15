Concern over rising corona cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) (Centre) has voiced concern over rising cases of coronavirus after easing lockdown. Even when there is rise in coronavirus cases, heavy traffic jams and big crowds have been observed in markets everywhere in Pakistan. Violation of SOPs is commonly observed. People are moving without mask. Nobody is keeping social distancing. This chaos will rapidly increase the cases of Covid-19, it said.

In a statement here on Thursday, Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said PMA wants people to know ‘we cannot prevent coronavirus through limited resources and poor health delivery system. The only solution to overcome the virus is to adopt protective measures.’

PMA has been providing guidelines to people from January 22. After negligence of SOPs on part of public we once again request people to follow the protective measures as a responsible citizen: Avoid crowds, avoid shopping but if it is necessary, keep distance of 4 to 6 feet; do not go out without mask; do not take your kids and elderly ones to markets; sanitize your hands after touching something in the market; try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; people should sanitize or wash their hands with soap properly after regular intervals; use tissue papers to clean your nose and dispose of it properly. You can also use your arm rather than hands for covering your cough and sneeze; avoid sneezing and coughing openly; do not share your paraphernalia like glass, plate, cup, towel, mobile, pen etc.; remember when you feel difficulty in breathing while you are in isolation please immediately contact the designated hospital for coronavirus; This is new viral disease, do not involve in self-medication practice; always follow qualified doctor and do not adopt unscientific treatment, it said.