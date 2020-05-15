Youm-e-Ali processions banned, majalis at imambargah, houses allowed

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on processions of Youm-e-Ali (RA) and allowed indoors Majalis in the province.

The Home Department directed that processions during Youm-e-Ali are not permitted throughout the province whereas holding of Majalis at Imambargahs and residences are allowed.

According to a letter available with The News, Ministry of Interior has imposed a complete ban on processions on Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramazan) and Aitkaf. The home department directed Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Capital Police Officer (CPO) Lahore, all deputy commissioners, all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and all district police officers to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by Home Department.

Majalis at Imambargahs or at residences are allowed to subject following conditions. The timelines of holding of Majalis should be one hour and administration concerned should implement the timing of Majalis strictly. The number of participants of the Majalis should be limited with six feet distance, the letter said. Majalis should be holding on clean floors of Imambargah instead of suffusing carpets or mats. Crowd should be avoided before and ending of Majalis. Children and people above 50 years old as well as sick people are not allowed to attend Majalis. Floors of the Imambargah should be washed with chlorine before holding Majalis. Distance between the participants and rows must be at least six feet each.

The letter added that participants must observe ablution from their houses. It is mandatory for everyone to wear mask and hand gloves. During Majalis people should refrain from hand shaking and embracing one another. The loudspeaker would only be allowed as per the provisions of Punjab sound system act, 2015.

Additionally, no arrangements would be made for collective Sehri and Iftari. The administration would keep contact with the provincial government, district government and police. According to the letter, the permission is conditioned if SOPs go noncompliance, the Punjab government would take remedial steps. Additionally, considering the current security situation and threat perception foolproof security would be ensured.