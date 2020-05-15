‘UK, India following Imran’s corona strategy’

MULTAN: Thirty-three thousand tiger force volunteers have been registered in the district, said Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik.

Addressing the tiger force induction ceremony at Raza Hall here on Thursday, he said that the volunteers would be nominated in different administrative committees. The tiger force volunteers would help in promotion of corona SOPs at the Multan quarantine centre, he added.

He said that the United Kingdom and India were following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s corona strategy. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the historical and biggest package to provide relief to the people.

The minister said that nine new hospitals were under construction across the province. He said that the tiger force was a vanguard to the government and masses.

Tiger force district convener and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that the volunteers would be a part of the district level committees.

The volunteers would help in distribution of ration among the deserving families, he added. He said that the district administration would regulate tiger force besides assigning them different tasks. The Multan tiger force would be a model for the rest of the country. MPAs Wasim Khan Badozai, Salim Labar, Qasim Khan Langah and Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi were also present.

shops, markets not following SOPs: The divisional administration has taken serious notice of unabated violations of corona SOPs and ordered a crackdown on trade centres and shops.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, Commissioner Shanul Haq said that the war against corona was still going on and the people must demonstrate responsibility. He directed the deputy commissioners of Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari to ensure strict implementation on corona SOPs in their respective districts. The shops and trade centres violating the corona SOPs must be sealed, he ordered. Only approved shops would be allowed to operate in three exclusive days, he said, adding that there would be no compromise on the lives of citizens.

Commissioner Shanul Haq asked the caretakers of mosques to make announcements through loudspeakers regarding corona protective measures. He also ordered the deputy commissioners to strictly monitor corona pandemic in bazaars and markets.

He ordered the district administrations to monitor beauty salons and barbers’ shops. The salon owners should fix an appointment with customers, which should not exceed from 50pc of the space in a shop, the commissioner, said, adding that there should be two feet distance between each sitting space. He said that the salon owners must display corona preventive measures in a proper way. The furniture and fixture should be washed properly with chlorinated water, he added.

Commissioner Shanul Haq also issued instructions to all the health clubs and gymnasiums. He asked the club owners to wash exercise machines with chlorinated water after usage. The health clubs members would bring their own towels with them, he added.