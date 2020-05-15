Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR; The media workers from the Jang/Geo Group on Thursday continued the protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil forthwith and withdraw cases against him.

They chanted slogans against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which, they said, had become a tool in the hands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Instead of arresting and holding accountability of the corrupt people involved in the mega corruption scandals, they said, the National Accountability Bureau and government had implicated Mir Shakil in a false property case which had already been decided 34 years back. The speakers including Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalist, Shakeel Farman Ali and others condemned the government for arresting Mir Shakil and putting thousands of workers of the major media group in a difficult situation.

They said the journalists had never been subjugated even by the military dictators in the past, adding and the sitting rulers were mistaken if they thought they could silence the media. The protesters said the Jang Group would continue to highlight the truth and expand the protest movement if their demands were not met.