Youth shot dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in the limits of Green Town on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Arsalan Ahmad, son of Abbas of Bagrian village. The victim was on his way back from his workplace when some unidentified persons shot at him in the neck, resulting into his instant death. The victim and his family belonged to Pakpattan and were living here in Bargian village. Police registered a murder case against unidentified persons on the complaint of the victim’s father and shifted the body to morgue.