20 injured as rivals clash in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Twenty persons were injured when two rival families hit each other with sticks and axes over a land dispute in Tapi area in Miranshah in North Waziristan district on WednesdayThe police said that two families had a dispute over a piece of land in Tapi area. They said the situation went worst when the members of the two families started hitting each with sticks and axes, leaving 20 persons from both the families injured. Soon after the incident, they said the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation and shifted the injured to the hospitals in Miranshah and Mir Ali. The police have warned both the rival parties to resolve the issues amicably or else strict action would be taken against them.