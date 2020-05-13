FBR withdraws major transfer/ postings of 5 grade-21 officials

ISLAMABAD: Within short span of two weeks period and in second thought, the FBR has withdrawn its major transfer/postings of top five grade-21 officials of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and made abrupt changes in their assigned positions. On April 30, 2020, the FBR had issued four notifications and transferred and posted 81 senior tax officials across the country including members, collectors and chief commissioners. Then FBR Member (IR-Operations) Ms. Seema Shakil (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), who possessed good reputation, was posted out as Member FBR without any assignment.

According to notification issued by the FBR here on Tuesday, the FBR gave new assignments to five grade-21 officials including newly appointed FBR Member (IR-Operations), Chief Commissioner, (Large Taxpayer Unit) Lahore and Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Rawalpindi.

Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Director General, (International Taxes) FBR has been given new assignment of FBR Member (IR-Operations). FBR Member (IR-Operations) Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, who had recently assumed the charge, would now work as Director General, (International Taxes) FBR.

Chief Commissioner, (Large Taxpayer Unit) Lahore Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Internal Audit (Inland Revenue), Islamabad.

Qaiser Iqbal (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Rawalpindi has been given new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Large Taxpayers Unit, Lahore.

Earlier, Asim Majid Khan (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21), Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit, Lahore was transferred as Director General, (Retail) Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad. The officer was also assigned the additional charge of the post of Director General (WHT), FBR (HQ), Islamabad till the posting of a regular incumbent.