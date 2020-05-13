JS Bank launches campaign

KARACHI: JS Bank along with its implementing partner the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation has launched an innovative #MakeaMask campaign to encourage people to make their own mask and receive free health insurance, a statement said on Tuesday.

As the lockdown eases and people return to daily life, the need for health and safety precautions is paramount. This social drive is uniquely positioned as it caters to the need of the people at this critical time, it added.

All one has to do is visit JS Bank’s social platforms, view mask making instructions, make a video of themselves making the mask and then whatsapp it to JS Bank at 0348 700 3000 by May 31 to receive their free health insurance.

The submissions will also be entered into a lucky draw with best video submissions to receive a special prize, it added.