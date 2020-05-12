Chinese company distributes food among needy families

ISLAMABAD: A total of 1,000 deserving families in Golarchi, Sindh and Pakpattan, Punjab recently have received food packages donated by a Chinese seed industry enterprise Longping High-tech and its partner.

According to Gwadar Pro, each of the food package consists of 20 kilograms of wheat powder, 10 kilograms of rice, 5 kilograms of white granulated sugar and 3 litres of cooking oil. An official of Longping High-tech told Gwadar Pro, many agricultural practitioners and daily wagers have lost source of income amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To tide them over the difficult time, Longping High-tech and its local partner Guard Agricultural Research and Services company jointly purchased a batch of supplies worth over Rs. 3 million to distribute to them, which include 20 tons of wheat powder and 10 tons of rice. On behalf of the Golarchi government and local residents, Mr. Abdul Sallam Arain received these donations and expressed sincere thanks to Longping High-tech and Guard.