PM gives go-ahead to Bhasha Dam construction work

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Monday that all issues related to the critically important Diamer-Bhasha Dam, including settlement, detailed roadmap for mobilisation of financial resources, had been resolved and the project was ready for the commencement of physical work.

Chairing a meeting on national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy requirements of the country, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed for immediately starting construction activities of the dam.

The meeting was told that Diamer Bhasha Dam’s construction would create 16,500 jobs and utilise huge quantity of cement and steel, which would give boost to the industry, besides fulfilling its main purposes of water storage and producing 4,500 MW of cheap and affordable electricity for meeting energy requirements of the country.

It was told that the 6.4 MAF (million acre feet) water storage capacity of the dam would reduce the current water shortage in the country from 12 MAF to 6.1 MAF. It would add 35 years to the life of Tarbela Dam by reducing sedimentation. A portion of 1.23 million acres of land would be brought under agriculture due to the dam.

It was informed that an amount of Rs78.5 billion would be spent for social development of the area around Diamer-Bhasha Dam as part of the project. It would also be a major source of flood mitigation and save billions worth of damages caused by flood each year.

The Prime Minister said ensuring water security was the foremost priority of the present government. Besides optimum utilisation of the available water resources for agricultural needs, construction of the dams in the country would help meet energy requirements at affordable rate, he added.

Khan directed that the use of local material and expertise be accorded priority during the construction work, which would provide huge job opportunities to the people, adding it would also boost the construction and related industries, and provide a huge stimulus to the economy.

Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain briefed the meeting on the progress of ongoing construction of Mohmand Dam that started recently. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the speed of the work.

Khan was also apprised of the progress on resolution of pending issues related to the Dasu Dam project. He expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far and directed for ensuring expeditious commencement of the critical Dasu project.

The Prime Minister was told that funds had been arranged for Noulong Dam in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district and that the work would commence next year. Khan also emphasised on starting Sindh Barrage as a priority project as it had huge benefits of addressing agriculture needs of the province. It would stop erosion of soil from sea water and also improve drinking water situation for urban centres of Sindh, he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated his emphasis on keeping a close watch on quality of work and meeting the timelines.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Mohammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and other senior officials.