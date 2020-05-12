‘Combat locust on scientific lines’

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique has directed all relevant departments including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Agriculture, Livestock and Forest to work collectively on scientific lines to combat locust.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review steps to control locust in the province. Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Agriculture, Director General PDMA and senior army officers attended the meeting. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar told the meeting that 150 vehicles and 260 motorcycles are being used for spray in locust-affected areas and so far 114,406 hectares land has been covered.

Around 760 solo power and 20 Jeeto machines are also being utilised for carrying out spray, he added. He told the meeting that a working group headed by SMBR and comprising secretaries of different departments including Finance, Agriculture, Livestock and Forest is supervising the situation. Similarly, a core committee consisting of DG Agriculture, DG PDMA, representatives of army and Cholistan Development Authority is working against the pest. The chief secretary said that all required funds would be provide for locust combat operation and matter of provision of aircraft for areal spray would be taken up at government level. The meeting decided to start production of spray machines manufactured locally at a cost of about Rs 325,000 after its successful results.

Man booked: CTO Syed Hamad Abid has commended patrolling officer Zain and traffic assistant Farhan for taking action against illegal use of green number plate.

On duty patrolling officer Zain stopped a green number plate vehicle for checking in the area of Karim Block. The patrolling officer inquired from the driver about the use of illegal number plate. The driver was unable to give any justification, so the traffic warden handed over the driver and the vehicle to Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station where a case was registered against the accused and he was remanded in custody. CTO Syed Hamad Abid commended patrolling officer Zain and Traffic Assistant Farhan. The CTO said never allow unauthorised use of green number plates. He added wardens are keeping a sharp eye on suspicious people and objects along with road traffic.

FIRs: Lahore police have taken action against the people involved in violations of coronavirus SOPs.

Around 2,208 FIRs have been registered in this regard. More than 02 lac 29 thousand 484 citizens have been checked at pickets whereas more than 02 lac 18 thousand 130 people have been issued warning. More than 4,452 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released on giving warranty bonds that they would not move unnecessarily again in city. More than 02 lac 06 thousand 576 vehicles including 116,647 motorcycles, 29,406 rickshaws, 6,094 taxis, 43,628 cars and 10,801 bigger vehicles were stopped on pickets and vehicle owners were issued warnings for their unnecessary movement. Over 8,026 vehicles have been impounded at different police stations involved in violations.

security: DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed paid visits to different mosques of the city to review implementation of 20-point directions of government during prayers and security arrangements.

He inspected Jamia Masjid Khizra South Cantt, Jamia Masjid Tauheed, Markazi Masjid Ya Rasool Allah Joray Pul, Jamia Masjid Ghousia Joray Pul, Jamia Masjid Islamia Hanfia Habib Ullah and others. SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other officers accompanied him. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed directed the police officers and officials to ensure foolproof security and implementation of Coronavirus SOPs.

The DIG operations also visited different pickets of Cantt Division including Barki Road interchange, Sadar RO and others. He directed the police officers and officials to behave with citizens in a polite manner.