close
Tue May 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
May 12, 2020

Building collapses

Lahore

I
INP
May 12, 2020

LAHORE:A dilapidated building in Bhati Gate collapsed here on Monday. According to initial reports, many are feared trapped under the debris of the building. The rescue teams have left for the spot after getting the information. Earlier on February 11, at least eight people had lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Muzaffargarh city.

Latest News

More From Lahore