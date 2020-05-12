Building collapses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A dilapidated building in Bhati Gate collapsed here on Monday. According to initial reports, many are feared trapped under the debris of the building. The rescue teams have left for the spot after getting the information. Earlier on February 11, at least eight people had lost their lives and seven sustained injuries after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Muzaffargarh city.