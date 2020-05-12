Six arrested

SARGODHA: Police have arrested six drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. Police spokesman Monday said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; Phularwan police under the supervision of SHO Arif Hussain conducted raid at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested six accused drug peddlers. Police recovered 1.100 kilogram hashish, 1.460kg heroin, one riffle and one pistol from them.