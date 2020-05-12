GE appoints Pakistan CEO

ISLAMABAD: GE has announced the appointment of Masroor Mahmud as its CEO for Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Mahmud is mandated with driving the company’s growth in the country and aligning business strategy across all GE sectors with the government’s vision for development, it added.

In addition, Mahmud will focus on enhancing talent development, ensuring risk management, and building a strong GE brand, through long-term, strategic partnerships.

A GE veteran of 14 years, he has held several leadership roles in finance, commercial, and operations, working across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US.

He began his career with GE in 2006, when he joined the Financial Management Program in Europe. Subsequently, he was selected to the Corporate Audit Staff where he progressed to take on multiple global assignments in the Aviation, Power, Corporate, and Research divisions.