Aviation sector gets Rs502.971m to execute 15 projects in 10 months

Islamabad : The government has released funds amounting to Rs502.971 million during first 10 months of the current fiscal year to execute 15 Aviation Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs1,266.505 million.

According to the official data as of May 8, an amount of Rs225 million has been provided for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), and Rs100 million to build Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam, which stood 100 percent of the total allocation for these projects in the PSDP.

While, Rs3.532 million have been released against the allocation of Rs23.532 million for establishment of a Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Center (SMRFC) and strengthening of weather forecasting system in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs30 million has been provided under a project to install Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, and Rs30 million for installation of the same facility at Multan, for which Rs160 million and Rs50 million had been allocated respectively in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs10.250 million has been issued for the Reverse Linkage project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre (MRC) Turkey (IDB), and Rs10 million for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and Allied Facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, against the allocation of Rs40 million and Rs25 million respectively.

Whereas, Rs12 million have been released for construction of 2x double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate Mess, and allied facilities at the Quetta Airport, for which Rs30 million had been earmarked in the PSDP.