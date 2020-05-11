RCB continues spraying disinfectants

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) is continuously spraying disinfectants in different areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

RCB is spraying the disinfectants every day at different areas of the board on the special directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik. According to RCB spokesman, the spray was regularly being conducted in different localities of all 10 wards of the cantonment board.

The campaign would continue until further notice. The CEO had directed the RCB staff to adopt precautionary measures to stay protected from coronavirus, he added. He said, it was top priority of the Board to provide clean environment to the residents.

RCB had constituted 135 teams to conduct anti-corona spray in all cantonment areas, he added. The board was spraying sodium hypochlorite in different areas of the cantonment and covered areas particularly main roads, streets, mosques and other areas. The campaign was being supervised and monitored by Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti.

Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of both the wards were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding, all out efforts were being made and different cantonment areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on daily basis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease in cantonment areas.