Sindh government issues home isolation guidelines

The Sindh government has issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) with guidelines for those who request home isolation. The SOP, titled “Home isolation guidelines for COVID-19 outbreak”, offers do's and don'ts to the citizens to deal with the deadly viral infection.

The do’s

Do stay in a well-ventilated single room. Do make sure your family should stay in a different room and they should maintain distance from you till you get cured. Do designate only one family member or other person who will take care of you but will maintain distance and follow no contact policy while using proper PPE.

Do ensure hand hygiene frequently. Use a hand rub or soap and water. Do cover your mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing and immediately dispose of the tissue. Do use a dustbin with a lid after disposing of tissues and other waste products. Do use line the dustbin with a bag and tie the bag tightly before throwing. Do use a surgical mask. Change this if this become wets. Do wash your clothes in warm water. Have the person doing the laundry wash hands immediately after picking up the clothes.

The don’ts

Do not move outside your room. Maintain absolute isolation. Do not have any visitors over at your home and do not have people with weak immunity or older age or chronic conditions take care of you. Do not touch your face unnecessarily and do not shake your clothes after removing. Do not let the clothes touch the body of the person picking up your clothes.

Consult a doctor

If you decide to stay home and one or more of the following symptoms appear, immediately report to your doctor. The symptoms may include fever, cough or shortness of breath or trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to get up, blush lips or face. Make sure you have access to several weeks of medications and supplies in case you need to stay home.

Once a doctor is assigned to you, he or she will make a daily call to inquire about your health condition. You are requested to extend full cooperation for betterment of your health. In case of any emergency or worsening of the symptoms, please make a call to your designated doctor, who shall arrange all required facilities for you. In case, the doctor does not attend the call due to any uncontrolled reasons, please inform the Control Room, which will arrange referral services for you immediately.

These do's and don'ts are most important and must be implemented in letter and spirit in order to protect your loved ones from being affected by COVID-19, which can be life- threatening for your elders, parents and persons with comorbidities.