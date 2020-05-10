200 teachers booked

LAHORE : Civil Lines police registered a case against at least 200 teachers on charges of staging a protest demonstration on The Mall on Saturday.

Khizar Hayat Gondal, Fareed Khan, Shabir Ahmad Hashmi and Prof Adnan were among the 18 teachers nominated in the FIR.

According to the FIR, the teachers violated the social distancing system and gathered on The Mall. The case was registered on the complaint of a sub-inspector.

notice: The inspector general of police Punjab took notice of murder of eight people in a fight between two groups during wheat harvesting and sought a detailed report on the incident from the Sheikhupura Region RPO.