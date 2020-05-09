IIUI rector faces controversy of receiving dual salary

ISLAMABAD: Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Masoom Yasinzai is in the middle of a controversy for allegedly receiving dual salary without the notice and prior approval of Board of Governors (BOG), Board of Trustees (BOT).

"I received an honoraria for giving consultancy to a Saudi university which was headed by the pro-chancellor of the IIUI, It’s legal; however; I did not feel to take the matter to BOG or BOT since it was a task given to me by the pro-chancellor," says Dr Yasinzai in his written reply to The News.

The documents available with this correspondent reveal that Dr Yasinzai has received millions of rupees from Imam Muhammad University of Saudi Arabia during last few years. As per the document, amount was given to him as a monthly salary.

Interestingly Dr Yasinzai received this salary from a Saudi national Dr Sulaiman Aba AlKhel who himself was removed (as director of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University) on corruption charges. He, being director, was ex-officio pro-chancellor of the IIUI. He is still under arrest; however, investigation findings against him on the alleged corruption are still awaited.

According to the rules, no government servant can receive any salary or amount other than his salary but in this case apparently the rules were not followed by one of the senior most official of a university. Sources revealed that Dr Yasinzai did not disclose the receiving of this amount to any of the authorities of the university.