Youth commits suicide

LAHORE:A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope attached with a ceiling fan in his house in the Sattukatla police area on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Murtaza. He got angry with his family over a domestic issue. Later, he locked himself up in a room and ended his life by hanging himself with a rope. The body was removed to morgue.

Punjab Constabulary: At least 94 newly-promoted assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) were sent to Punjab Constabulary from Lahore. The transferred officers, who were recently promoted to the rank of ASI from the rank of head constable, will perform duty in Punjab Constabulary for two years. The transfer orders were issued on the directions of the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO). Meanwhile, the CCPO recommended cancellation of transfer of six-newly promoted inspectors to other districts. According to the recommendation, Muhammad Sarwar may be replaced by Nadeem Ahmad Jafri, Murad Rasool by Muhammad Azeem, Atta Muhammad by Khalid Mahmood, Dilbar Khan by Munir Ahmad, Abdul Ghafoor by Naseer Ahmad and Mukhtar Ahmad by Saifur Rehman.