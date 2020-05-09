Three cops among 4 test corona positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four more persons, including three policemen, tested corona positive here on Friday.

Health Department Deputy District Officer and Focal Person for DHQ Hospital Dr Kashif Bajwa told that three policemen were deputed outside the DHQ Hospital’s isolation ward.

Their swabs were sent to a laboratory when they got fever and their reports were received today which confirmed them as corona positive patients.

He told that they had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital’s isolation ward. They were identified as Ijaz Ahmad Khan of Islampura, Waqar Nadeem of Chak 328/GB and Ahmed Fraz of Chak 377/JB, he informed.

Bajwa said that Nasira Bibi, widow of Nisar Hussain who had died six days ago of Covid-19 at the DHQ Hospital, had also been tested positive. However, her four children had been tested negative, he told.

He said that Sajjad Hussain of Chak 311 Kamlay, who was admitted to the THQ Hospital Gojra and declared confirmed corona patient one month ago, had been tested now negative in third swabs test received on Friday. He stated that he had returned from Iran.

Meanwhile, local trader Malik Shahid Javed and his sister-in-law Nazima Bibi had been discharged from the DHQ Hospital after they were tested negative in third swabs test reports received on Friday.