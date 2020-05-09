close
Sat May 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

Two die, three injured in Kohistan road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when a pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in Shahshi Gigal area of Lower Kohistan on Friday.

The vehicle was on way to Kokai from Gijal when it met to accident while negotiating a sharp turn.

The local rushed to scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Shauq, stated to be driver, as dead.

In another incident in Mansehra, Muhammad Asif, 10, was drowned in Siran River. The locals later on fished his body and handed it over to bereaved family.

Latest News

More From Peshawar