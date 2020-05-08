Significance of leadership qualities during COVID-19 crisis stressed

Islamabad : Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) and Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamabad jointly organised an international webinar on ‘Importance of Leadership Skills during Crisis Management,’ says a press release.

The webinar was dedicated to the 97th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, national leader of Azerbaijan. The webinar was aimed to spread awareness on the significance of leadership qualities during the crisis in context of COVID-19.

Ahmed Yar Hiraj, chairman, Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission, Govt. of Pakistan highlighted the contribution of the national leader of Azerbaijan. He stated that COVID-19 has pressurised the leadership. In third world countries, due to lack of opportunities and facilities it is very difficult to handle the crisis but the incumbent Government of Pakistan is taking excellent measures through tax break and huge relief package to the needy. In this pandemic, the government should show optimism to eradicate the depression during COVID-19.

Fuad Muradov, chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan explained the leadership qualities of Heydar Aliyev that how he contributed for the people of Azerbaijan. In 1990s, when Azerbaijan was in havoc, Heydar Aliyev proved that the situation can be changed through economic development and social reforms.

Ali Alizada, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan presented special remarks on the birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev. He stated that the current leadership of Azerbaijan is following the footsteps of Heydar Aliyev as Azerbaijan was facing multiple territorial issues, Heydar Aliyev played a vital role to curb these issues. In present COVID-19 crisis, Azerbaijan Government has taken sufficient measures to contain the pandemic.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, vice chancellor, University of the Punjab (Lahore) stated that the common interest of Pakistan and Azerbaijan is a peaceful environment in the country. International laws should be implemented to avoid the conflicts. He also explained the various measures that University of the Punjab has taken to support the nation in these testing times. He also highlighted the characteristics of a great leader and national hero of Azerbaijan.

Dr. Farid Shafiyev, chairman, Center of Analysis of International Relations, Baku discussed the typology of leadership especially in context to crisis management. He stated that Hyder Aliyev combined all types of leadership and how he recovered the country crisis in 1990s. The Azerbaijan government was prepared for the pandemic by analysing the situation of the world. He appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in COVID-19. He explained the measures taken by Azerbaijan government and the reforms in health sector.

Kaana Aidarkul, chairman, Kyrgyz Association of Women in the Security Sector stated that Kyrgyz Republic, Azerbaijan and Pakistan have friendly relations and share common culture. She appreciated the efforts of Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the pandemic. Azerbaijan and Pakistan must continue mutual cooperation to support each other.

The webinar moderated by Lieutenant Colonel (r) Khalid Taimur Akram, executive director, CGSS and was attended by approximately 60 participants including experts from Azerbaijan and Pakistan. It was conclude that both the countries should enhance the mutual cooperation as they have a great leadership and can follow the footsteps of great leaders skills of Heydar Aliyev and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.