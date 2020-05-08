close
Fri May 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

PSO contributes Rs71mln

Business

Our Correspondent
KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has contributed Rs71 million for the relief activities during the current situation of coronavirus pandemic, a statement said on Thursday.

PSO, Pakistan’s largest oil marketing company, stands by its commitment to serve the nation, it added.

The oil company has donated the amount to provide support and relief to the underprivileged segments of the society affected by COVID-19 across the country.

Of the Rs71 million package, Rs50 million has been contributed to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

PSO MD and CEO Syed Muhammad Taha and Chairman, BOM, PSO, Zafar I Usmani, called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented the cheque.

