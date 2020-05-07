Contraband items worth Rs217 million destroyed

The Customs authorities on Wednesday destroyed narcotics and others contraband items worth millions of rupees in the Hub area.

Customs spokesman Irfan Ali said the Model Customs Collectorate, Gwadar and the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Gwadar destroyed the contraband goods, including narcotics, in the presence of the representatives of various anti-smuggling agencies, district administrations and other relevant departments. The destruction took place at Palari Goth, Pir Kaas Road, Hub Chowki, Lasbella, Balochistan.

The exercise of destruction was performed as a manifestation of the commitment on behalf of the Pakistan Customs to secure the coastal areas of Balochistan against smuggling mafias, the spokesman said.

The goods had been confiscated over the period of last two years and a legal procedure was satisfied before conducting the destruction, he added. Massive quantities of narcotics and contraband goods including, 440,000 kilogrammes of betel nut, over 5,000 bottles of liquor, 2,49,651 packets of gutka and naswaar, and 90 kilograms of hashish were destroyed, he said.

The destroyed goods had a value of over Rs217 million in the international market, he said, adding that narcotics, betel nut, and gutka and naswaar were set ablaze, while the bottles of liquor were crushed under heavy machinery.

The ceremony took place at the Hub area and was opened by chief guest Gwadar Collector MCC Tahir Qureshi. The representatives of the Frontier Corps, the Pakistan Coast Guard, the PCSIR, the Balochistan Police, the District Administration Hub and officers and staff of the Pakistan Customs attended were in attendance.

Colonel Jamshed, representing the Frontier Corps, addressed the participants, followed by an address by the chief guest. The ceremony concluded with a resolve made by the attendees to curb the menace of smuggling, the spokesman said.