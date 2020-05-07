PRCS resolves to boost response against Covid-19

Islamabad : The PRCS on Wednesday resolved to continue to play its role to augment the government efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country and take further steps to boost response to the pandemic, says a press release.

A meeting of the Executive Committee held here with PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq in the chair recounted the efforts put in by the Society to help tackle the national crisis, including establishment of Corona Care Hospital in Rawalpindi, setting up of field hospitals, launch of mass awareness campaign, provision of logistics and technical support to government-run quarantine and isolation centres, distribution of PPEs and hygiene kits among healthcare and other frontline workers and launch of Muhafiz Force comprising trained volunteers to help vulnerable segments of the society.

PRCS Vice-Chairman Naguib Ullah Malik, managing body members Dr Jamal Nasir, Mian Abdul Rauf, Brig (r) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed attended the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed briefed the participants of the meeting about COVID-19 response activities and initiatives undertaken by PRCS. The meeting appreciated the high level of commitment and dedication expressed by the PRCS staff and volunteers to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by coronavirus.