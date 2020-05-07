close
Thu May 07, 2020
May 7, 2020

SECP proposes amendments

Business

May 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to the Credit and Suretyship (Conduct of Business) Rules, 2018 for the insurance sector, a statement said on Wednesday.

The draft amendments have been placed on the SECP’s website for eliciting public opinion, it added.

The main objective of the amendments is to delink the requirement of collateral under the rules from the reinsurance. Earlier, during the stakeholders’ consultation session, it was pointed out that the rules require procuring of collateral on guarantees / bonds of an amount equivalent to 80 percent of the sum insured less reinsurance, which has led to reduction of business and lessening of retention on credit and suretyship business.

Therefore, to facilitate industry, SECP has proposed amendments in the rules to delink the collateral requirement from reinsurance.

